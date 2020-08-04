Sports News

I'm not surprised Kudus Mohammed joined Ajax - Kurt Okraku

Ghanaian youngster, Kudus Mohammed

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku says he is not surprised with the meteoric rise of talented Ghanaian youngster Kudus Mohammed.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian midfielder signed for Dutch giants Ajax last month in a record breaking deal for a Ghanaian teenager for 9 million euros.



According to the GFA boss he is not surprised about his big leap as he is a player with a lot of good qualities .



Kurt recounts the moment he watched the youngster make his debut for the Black Stars of Ghana and tips him for greater things in the future.

“I am not surprised with Kudus Mohammed’s move to Ajax Amsterdam,” he told MAX TV.



“He [Kudus Mohammed] made his debut for the Black Stars against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium and I was impressed. He has qualities of a good player and I am happy for him.



“I can only wish the best of luck because we need such players in our national team,” he added.

