'I’m not under pressure' – Karela coach Evans Adotey

Karela United coach, Evans Adotey

Karela United coach, Evans Adotey, has downplayed reports that he is under pressure to return his team back to the top post in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Anyinase-based club before the start of the second round of 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League occupied the first position but now sits out of the top four after matchday 23.



However, Karela has been getting back after their slow start to the second round of the season and their 2-1 win over Bechem United has pushed them to 5th place on the league standings.



Reacting to reports that his team is under pressure to deliver at the post-match conference, Evans Adotey said he is too experienced to be under pressure.

“I am not under pressure and no pressure will come on me. I stick to my game plan and I stick to my style of play and my boys are adhering to my commands."



“So there is no pressure on me; Karela is not the first team I’m coaching. I’ve coached AshGold, I’ve coached Medeama, I’ve coached Bechem United."



“I’ve been to Africa several times; I’ve coached the national teams so there is no pressure on me.” Evans Adotey said.