I’m not under pressure to deliver at Legon Cities – Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan with his teammate Fatawu Dauda

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan has said that he does not feel pressured despite the huge expectations on him.

Gyan acknowledges that following his return to the GPL after seventeen years, people expect him to take the league by storm and bang in loads of goals.



He however does not feel pressured and is focused on enjoying himself on the pitch.



Gyan told the media team of the Royal Club that one of his major objectives is to impact the younger players in the team with what he has learned in his stay abroad.



He promised to mentor the young players and also help shed a more positive light on Ghana football.



“Personally, I don’t feel any pressure; I’m just here to enjoy myself. I just want to get fit, enjoy myself on the field, and make the fans happy. I want to do what I can on the field and help the young ones”.

“I believe most of the young players are looking up to me and playing around me is going to push them to do more. The most important thing is me getting fitter so I can deliver. Being in the Ghana league can bring more exposure to the world since I signed for Legon Cities is everywhere, everybody is talking about the club and the GPL as a whole”.



Gyan also hoped that his move to Legon Cities will encourage other foreign-based players to consider returning to the Ghana Premier League and rekindle their careers.



“There are a lot of players who want to come back home and play but we’ve not seen it yet. There are a lot of players who are eager to play but somebody needs to set the pace and I have done that. During my time in the UAE, there were a lot of criticisms and everything but at the end of the day, a lot of great players coming there to play their football, who knows, I’m just here to help and to enjoy my football” he said.



Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with over 51 goals. His move to Legon Cities is one year, subject to renewal.



Gyan previously played for Liberty Professionals in the 2002/2003 GPL season.