I'm on a mission to rescue Ghana football - George Afriyie on election bid

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, George Afriyie

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, George Afriyie has disclosed why he has decided to contest the presidential election of the association.

According to him, he has filed a nomination to contest because of the decline of football in the country.



Speaking after filing his nomination, George Afriyie said if Ghanaians are happy with how GFA Kurt Okraku has run football in the last four years then there would have been no need for him to contest.



“The first step is to rescue our football. If the sporting public, if the clubs are satisfied with our football, then I don’t need to contest. If Ghanaians, football club administrators, if people who spend their money to run football are satisfied with the position of our football currently, then I don’t need to rescue Ghana football”, George Afriyie said after filing his nomination on Friday, August 11.

The former GFA vice president continued, “The truth is that for the past four years, our football has declined. For the first time in the history of the country, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak opened free gate but still the stadium was empty.



"If Ghanaians believe that the performance of the national teams have improved, then I don’t need to contest again.”



George Afriyie remains a powerhouse in football administration in Ghana and should give GFA President Kurt Okraku a good run for his money in the upcoming presidential election.