I’m part of the revenge - Mohammed Salisu ahead of Ghana vs Uruguay match

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu, has explained that he is part of many Ghanaians who are looking forward to revenge against Uruguay at the World Cup.

At the 2010 World Cup, Ghanaians were heartbroken when Luis Suarez cleared Ghana's goal-bound header off the line.



Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty in the match, and the Black Stars went on to lose on penalty shootouts.



12-years after the match, the Black Stars have a chance again to right the wrongs against their opponents at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Mohammed Salisu, who was a teenager when the first match was played, has disclosed that he is looking forward to the match just like any other Ghanaian who wants revenge.

“I think people are looking forward to that game, they are looking for revenge. I too I’m looking forward to that game. I need to stay for my country, to be with my country and fight for my country. I’m part of the revenge as well,” Salisu said in an interview with Southampton.



He added, “when we played that World Cup, Ghana was the best African team that went far so the memories inspire.”



The Black Stars are in a tight corner and in dire need of qualifying from the group stages of the tournament, with only Uruguay standing in the gap.



JNA/BOG