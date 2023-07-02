I’m physically fit, I’ve no injuries and not ready to retire – Agyemang-Badu

Ghanaian professional footballer Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Ghanaian professional footballer Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has stated that he is not ready to retire from the game.

The player noted that he was open to any chance and would like to be contacted by an interested organisation.



According to the player, he is willing to play in the local league or travel to Europe, Asia, or any other area of the world.



“As a player, I understand my body,” he remarked. So, if I get up tomorrow and my body isn’t responding well to playing, I’m going to retire. But, for the time being, my body is responding quite nicely.



"I am physically fit. I don’t have any injuries. My contract with Olympics has come to an end. I am now a free agent. If an offer comes in and I assess it and find it to be acceptable, I will consider it. For the time being, I am still in the game.

“I don’t think so,” he answered when asked if he will renew his contract with Great Olympics.



"I am incredibly appreciative of the opportunity to work with them. However, when I speak with you, I am no longer under contract with them. But who can say? Never say never in football. However, as of now, I am not under contract with them.”



Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu emphasised that he was open to anything and that once he became a free agent, he would be ready for whatever chance that came his way, whether from Ghana, Africa, or elsewhere in the world.