I’m prepared to give everything at Malaga – Lumor Agbenyenu

Lumor Agbenyenu

Ghana international Lumor Agbenyenu says he is prepared to give everything to help Malaga flourish.

The defender who joined Malaga until the end of the season wants to do everything possible to help the club return to the top-flight.



"Yes, I'm ready, very, very prepared to give everything I can and help the team play a good role. The coach has given me his confidence. I have a lot of experience playing in teams like Málaga It makes me proud that a team like this gives me the opportunity, I'm ready to start”

The former Real Mallorca left-back is expected to make his debut for Malaga when they take on Eibar on Sunday in the Spanish Segunda Division at the La Rosaleda Stadium.