Sports News

I’m proud of my achievements with Kotoko - Papa Arko

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Papa Arko

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Papa Arko has said he is satisfied with his achievements with the porcupine warriors.

Papa Arko was part of the Asante Kotoko team that won the 1983 CAF Champions League title.



In an interview with Kumasi based Angel FM, the former Kotoko midfielder said he has accomplished his dreams for the Africa Club of the Century after winning their last CAF inter-club competition.

“I was part of the squad that won the last trophy in Africa for Kotoko so I think it’s a mission accomplished for me. I was okay with my career of football because I was able to conquer Africa at club level” he said.



“During my spell with Kotoko, we won about five trophies including the Africa cup which is the dream of every player to win it. Since 1983 Kotoko has not won any Africa competition so it’s like a mission accomplished, I’m proud” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.