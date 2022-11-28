'I'm proud of the boys' - Andre Ayew reacts to South Korea victory

Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew has commended the players for their passionate display in their 3-2 victory over South Korea in the second Group H game of the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars overcame a spirited second-half performance from the South Koreans to pick their first three points of the 2022 World Cup.



In a game played at the Education City Stadium, Mohammed Salisu scored the opener and Mohammed Kudus struck the net twice as Ghana held on to protect their record of not losing a game in the second round of the group phase of the global football showpiece.



Speaking to the press after the game, Andre Ayew said that he was confident the Black Stars were going to upstage the Koreans.



Andre Ayew told GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro that the players dug in and gave their all to give Ghana a famous victory.



“I was very calm and confident of what was coming after the Portugal game. Korea is a tough team but I knew were going to put up a good show and that’s what we did.

“Technically, we did it for a period and we showed spirit, determination, and unity. I’m so proud of the squad and I hope that we can keep this and do better on Friday which will even be more difficult,” he said.



Andre Ayew also commended the thousands of Ghanaians fans who took over the Education City Stadium to cheer the team on to victory.



“We want to thank them. They came in their numbers and they were great. On Friday, we don’t know what’s going to happen but I hope that we’ll be through to the next stage.



In two games played at the tournament, Ghana has conceded five goals and that is a concern for Andre Ayew who has assured that the team will work to address the situation.



“If we concede and win I’m okay but we are going to work on our defense and concede less,” he said.