I'm ready for Black Stars call up - Joel Fameyeh

Ghana international Joel Fameyeh

Russia-based Ghanaian forward, Joel Fameyeh has said that he feels ‘matured’ and ready for a Black Stars call up.

Fameyeh, who plays for Russian first division side FC Orenburg has been knocking on the doors of the senior national team for some time now with impressive performances at the club level.



But he is yet to earn his first Black Stars invite.



“I am very much ready and prepared to don the Black Stars jersey but I can’t rush it because I believe everything has its own time and for that matter I will wait for the opportunity to come my way,” he told Sportsworldghana.



The ex-Asokwa Deportivo attacker netted six times in 22 games for Orenburg before the winter break.



His performances are yet to convince coach Charles Akonnor, however, Fameyeh respects any player invited by the gaffer for international matches.

“I have so much respect for any player who gets called up into the senior national team because I believe they all deserves to be there because they are all Ghanaians and have a point to prove so we must support anyone who gets the chance to play for the Stars,” he said.



Although he plays second-tier football in Russia, the ambitious attacker is mentally ready for the pressure that comes with playing for Ghana.



“I feel very much better now as a player and believe in my ability to strive at the senior level of the National Team when given the opportunity to play,” said Fameyeh.



“I am more matured than I was some years ago and I will grab any opportunity to prove my mettle as I did with the local Black Stars five years ago against Ivory Coast during my days in the Division One League with Asokwa Deportivo SC and it wouldn’t be a different experience for me because I have had stint with the Black Meteors as well.”