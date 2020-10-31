I’m ready to help ‘complete’ Partey excel – Essien

Former Premier League star Michael Essien has hailed the qualities of new Arsenal player Thomas Partey and said he is always ready to help him succeed in the English Premier League.

Despite being regarded by many as one of the best midfielders the Premier League has seen in the last two decades, Essien rated Thomas Partey as a proper Number 6 than him and feels Arsenal would have excelled with him during the Wenger era.



“Thomas Partey is more of a typical No. 6 than me. He is very good on the ball, wins duels, has good speed, reads the danger well and he is a very complete midfielder.



“I think the Arsenal I played towards the end of my career could have done well with a player like Thomas Partey,” he told Goal.com in an interview.

The former Chelsea legend continued that his doors are always open for Partey.



“I know him, I have seen him play a couple of times and we do talk now and then.



“If he has any questions, he can always contact me for my thoughts – except when he plays Chelsea.”