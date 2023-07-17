1
Menu
Sports

I'm ready to join Asante Kotoko – Agyemang-Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu New Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu says he is not turning down a move to former club Asante Kotoko should a favorable offer be presented to him.

Emmanuel last featured in the Ghana Premier League for Accra Great Olympics in the 2022/23 season but is currently a free agent.

Speaking to Kumasi-based the former Ghana international said “My contract with Great Olympics has ended, and I’m available for any team that meets my demands. Regarding rejoining Kotoko, I would ask the fans to be patient and wait for Manhyia to complete the administrative processes. If Kotoko presents an offer that I find favorable, I will sign and rejoin them.”

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League winners will be seeking a new direction, having dissolved their entire board and management following their three-year mandate.

However, the club must first address its administrative issues and appoint a new coach before finalizing any player signings.

With one World Cup and three AFCONS to his credit, Emmanuel bid farewell from the national team to focus on club football in 2021, having made 78 appearances for the senior national team, Black Stars, scoring 11 goals.

He played a crucial role in Ghana winning the U-20 African Championship, scoring the decisive penalty kick in the U-20 World Cup final against Brazil.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu returned to Ghana in 2022, after over a decade of playing abroad, representing the likes of Udinese, Bursaspor, Verona, Verona and Chinese club Qingdao.

LSN/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Related Articles: