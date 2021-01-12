I’m ready to join a foreign club – Gladson Awako

Awako played for Mazembe in the Congolese league

Having established himself as one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League, Accra Great Olympics skipper Gladson Awako has indicated his readiness to join a foreign club.

Awako is not new to the foreign scene having played for DR Congo sides TP Mazembe and Don Bosco.



The diminutive midfielder has also had stints with MLS side Phoenix Rising.



His decision to return home and relaunch his career has paid off with his name being touted as a potential Black Stars player.



Awako told Asempa FM in an interview that he hopes to secure a deal with a foreign club very soon.



He observed that he is in the best shape physically to meet the demands of any foreign league.



“I am still looking forward to travelling outside if the chance comes. Because I feel I have what it takes. I am still fit and strong”.

It has been speculated Medeama and Asante Kotoko are interested in the 30-year-old midfielder.



Medeama it is understood have begun talks with Accra Great Olympics for Awako who has been nominated for the GPL’s Player of the Month award for December.



Kotoko are looking to bolster their squad for the CAF Confederation Cup and Awako is said to be high on their list.



Responding to the rumours, Awako said he is opened to join any team that will offer him and Great Olympics.



“I have always been a Hearts fan. Even when we were in the academy at Goldfields I supported Hearts. Playing for Kotoko won't be an issue. Emmanuel Osei Kufuor was a Kotoko fan but always excelled against them so I wouldn’t mind playing for them. If an offer comes and it is good for Olympics and myself, why not”, he said.