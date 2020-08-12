Sports News

I’m ready to join any Ghana Premier League club – Bernard Arthur

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Bernard Arthur

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Bernard Arthur has announced his readiness to join any Ghana Premier League side who will come for his services after parting ways with the Phobians.

Arthur, 23, joined Accra Hearts of Oak on a free transfer in August 2019 but failed to impress at the club.



The embittered Hearts of Oak attacker desperately wanted to exit the club after suffering what he terms as neglect and disrespect from head coach Edward Nii Odoom due to lack of game time.



The former Liberty Professionals forward was part of a list of four players, Benjamin Agyare, Christopher Bonney, Abubakar Traore and Joseph Esso who were released by the Ghanaian giants at the expiration of their contract last Friday.

In an interview, Bernard Arthur expressed his readiness to join any of the Ghana Premier League clubs after ending his stay with the Accra Hearts of Oak.



Asked if he has the mentality of not playing for Asante Kotoko after wearing the rainbow jersey, he said, “I have my plans likewise my agent and so if I fall in the plans of Kotoko I will analyze it and move for the best one. Football is my work so it doesn’t mean if I have play for Hearts I should reject a move to Kotoko”



“Football has become business now so if a deal from both Ghana and abroad comes and it can sustain me I can’t say no to it” he said.

