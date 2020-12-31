I’m ready to manage Black Stars in future – Aston Villa U-23 Coach

Head coach of Aston Villa U-23, George Boateng, says he’s ready to coach Ghana’s male national team, the Black Stars, in the future.

In January 2020, former Black Stars captain, Charles Kwabla Akonnor, was appointed the head coach on a two-year deal, taking over from his former boss, Kwesi Appiah.



The Ghana-born former Dutch international states if he’s able to reach a compromise with the Ghana Football Association in the future, he’s available for the job.



“If the Black Stars need me, I will always be available,” Boateng told Joy News.



“I have always said that I will always help. I have a very good relationship with the GFA; Mr. Okraku, the Vice-President, Mr. Mark Addo, they are doing a great job now.



“I have always indicated that if they need my services, I am always able to talk. If we can then come together, put our heads together and agree on something, that is perfect.

“There would definitely be an interest to manage the Black Stars.”



The 45-year-old stressed that he’s not after the job of Akonnor, adding, he needs time to put together a competitive Black Stars team.



“C. K [Akonnor] is doing it, let him do it, give him the time that he needs to develop and put a good team together,” he urged.



“I am not after his job at all! I am now in a very good position. I am enjoying my coaching. I love Aston Villa; it is a great club. We are back in the Premier League.”



The former Middlesbrough central midfielder has had previous coaching stints with Malaysian club, Kelantan FA, and Blackburn Rovers as a youth coach.