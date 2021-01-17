I'm ready to play for Kotoko if they reach agreement with Eleven Wonders - Salifu Ibrahim

Eleven Wonders Midfielder Salifu Ibrahim

Eleven Wonders Midfielder Salifu Ibrahim says he is willing and ready to play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko if the reds make an approach.

The Techiman based side have been very impressive under the guidance of young trainer Ignatius Osei Fosu this season.



Salifu Ibrahim has been a shinning light in the team with his impressive outing handing him five man of the match accolades.



It is no wonder the midfielder is drawing admiring glances from the big boys in the Ghana Premier League.



The rumour mill has been in full motion with reports suggesting that Kotoko are sniffing around the mercurial midfielder for the second transfer window which is wide open.

Salifu Ibrahim in an interview with Oyerepa FM has disclosed that there has been no approach from the porcupine warriors.



“No official of Kotoko has contacted me, have also heard rumours in the media," he told Oyerepa FM.



"It’s normal to be hearing my name linked to Kotoko, this means I am working. Am ready to play for Kotoko anytime they can reach an agreement with Eleven Wonders,” he told Oyerepa FM.



The midfielder has a goal and four assist with five man of the match awards in eight matches this season.