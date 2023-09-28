I’m representing my family and friends when playing for Ghana - Antoine Semenyo

Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo

Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo expressed deep pride and honor in representing his homeland at the international level.

The 23-year-old, who previously played for England, has now earned eight caps for the Black Stars, finding the net twice.



"For my family, it's significant; my dad played in Ghana years ago. And it’s nice to represent the whole family and my friends as well. Yeah, it’s an honor really," remarked Antoine Semenyo.



The former Bristol City forward has showcased his skills for Bournemouth this season, featuring in five matches and contributing a goal to his credit.

Reacting to playing the recent Black Stars game against the Central African Republic, Semenyo said: “That was a good game, it was a tough game, the pitch wasn’t too good and the opposition they surprised us and we were really good.



“They caught us by surprise and I’m happy to say I came on, provided the assist for the winner, so I can’t complain."