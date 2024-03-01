I'm sad and heartbroken - Paul Pogba reacts to four-year ban

Juventus star, Paul Pogba

Juventus star, Paul Pogba says that he has been left heartbroken by the four-year ban imposed on him by the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping of Italy.

In a statement released on Thursday, February 29, 2024, Pogba noted that the ban, which he holds is 'incorrect' has snatched his football legacy.



“I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping's decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect.



"I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me," he wrote on Instagram.



The 2018 World Cup winner indicated that he will give a detailed account of the event when he eventually gets cleared of the legal restrictions.



"When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.



"As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against."

"As a consequence of the decision announced today, I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”



Paul Pogba was handed a four-year ban from football after being found guilty of doping.



He got suspended in September 2023 after he failed a drug test on matchday one of the Italian Serie A.



According to Corriere dello Sport and Sport Mediaset, the player tested positive for testosterone after Juventus' opening game of the season against Udinese on August 20.





EE/EK