I'm sad we lost- Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto reacts to Medeama defeat

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko collapsed dramatically on their own turf as they lost 2-1 to Medeama SC after taking the lead in their Ghana Premier League game played yesterday.

Portuguese coach Mariano Barreto says he is sad his side lost after taking the lead very early in the first half.



However, he has blamed the defeat on mistakes from his players but believes that they will bounce back stronger in their subsequent matches in the Ghana Premier League.



“We started the game very well by scoring an early opener but I don't know why my players started making mistakes,” he said.



"I was expecting them to control the game but I don’t know what happened on the pitch."



“We have to learn from these mistakes. We have some experienced players and we have to work hard and return back stronger in our next game,” he stressed.

Asked whether his decision on the early substitutions failed him, he said, "I thought that was the best for the team," he said.



"I know we missed some players but I believe these are groups of players that are capable of playing against any side."



“I am sad we lost but I know we will return stronger in our next game,” he added.



The defeat leaves Asante Kotoko second on the league log with 35 points.



Kotoko will be hosted by Legon Cities in the matchday 22 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.