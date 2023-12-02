I’m satisfied with our win over Namibia – Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle

Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle

The head coach of the Black Queens of Ghana, Nora Hauptle says she is happy her team got the win over Namibia on Friday.

The Ghana women’s national team hosted their counterpart from Namibia today in the first leg of the final round of the qualifiers for the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.



In the game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, a brace from Doris Boaduwaa and a strike from Portia Boakye led Ghana to a 3-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Speaking after the game, coach Nora Hauptle said she is satisfied with the win although her Queens could have scored more.

“Thank you for the support. I think in the beginning of the game there was some difficulty. We scored a beautiful goal, our capito. I think this is a special moment.



“This is probably not the best performance but you need to understand that there is pressure and it’s a lot. Of course, we should have scored more. I’m satisfied,” Coach Nora Hauptle said.



The reverse fixture of the tie is scheduled to be played in Namibia on Tuesday, December 5.