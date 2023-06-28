I’m skilled, talented, passionate, and eager to succeed, come for me – Gordon Kusi

Brokelyn Gordon Kusi

Professional player, Brokelyn Gordon Kusi, has expressed his willingness to continue playing in the local league.

The creative player claims to have a burning passion for football, and as a result, he has passionately dedicated his skills, agility, and talent to the teams for which he has played.



In an interview with Rainbowradioonline.com, the player stated that his burning passion for the game inspires him.



The footballer stated that he wants to use his talent to improve people’s lives.



Within the next five years, the player hopes to be signed to a contract with one of Europe’s top clubs.



When asked which local league clubs he would like to play for, the skilled dribbler named Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



He described these clubs as two of the best, with a strong sense of value for their players and a commitment to their development, talent, and well-being.

Gordon Kusi, who is now a Free Agent, has played for Kumasi Young Vipers (Ghana Juvibille League), Liberty Professionals (Ghana Premier League), Kumasi Vipers (Ghana 1st Division League), Asokwa Deportivo (Ghana 1st Division League) and Ashanti Gold SC (Ghana Premier League).



The player is skilled, cunning, strong, aggressive, and precise when passing and shooting at a goal.



He has been described as a player who would always be present as a Forward when it was time for him to score and leave an impression on his team.



His technical, tactical, physical, and mental performance have all been rated as excellent, with additional skills in dribbling, shooting, crossing, and ball control.



He is well-positioned on the field and facilitates communication; his torch control and shooting are excellent; he has zeal and passion for the game; he is very dedicated to the field of play; and he always wants to win every match.



He was a member of the Under 20 team in 2018.