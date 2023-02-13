0
I'm sometimes amazed by the things he does - Steven Berghuis praises Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus Scored The Third Goal Against RKC Waalwijk.jpeg Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dutch international, Steven Berghuis has said that sometimes he is amazed by the flicks, goals and assists Mohammed Kudus pulls off in games.

According to Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus blows the minds of his teammates with his consistent displays for Ajax.

Steven Berghuis and Mohammed Kudus featured in Ajax's 3-1 victory over RKC Waalwijk on Sunday, February 12, 2023, to move up on the Premier League table.

Speaking after the game, Steven Berghuis praised his teammate Mohammed Kudus' contribution to the team.

“Sometimes I'm amazed at what this guy can do. On the training ground, he sometimes dribbles past a few players so easily."

"He does this now in games [also]. These are guys who can make a difference,” he said at the post-match conference when asked about the impact of Mohammed Kudus.

Steven Berghuis assisted Mohammed Kudus' goal for Ajax in the game against RKC Waalwijk in the 81st minute.

Ajax are now third on the Eredivisie table with 43 points, 3 points behind league leaders Feyenoord.

