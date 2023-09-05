I'm sorry - Radio presenter issues apology to Randy Abbey over wild Abena Korkor allegations

Ace football administrator, Dr Randy Abbey

Dr Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has been beseeched not to chart the legal path following some spurious and wild allegations levelled against him by socialite Abena Korkor.

In an interview with Kingdom FM which has now gone wild on various platforms, Abena Korkor made some claims against the ace journalist and host of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana program.



Fiifi Pratt, the host of the show on which the said allegations were made has issued what he claims to be a heartfelt apology to Dr Randy Abbey.



Using the medium on which Abena Korkor leveled those assertions, Fiifi Pratt made attempts to dissuade the Chief Executive Officer of Kpando Heart of Lions from holding the viewpoint that he was a target of a scheme aimed at damaging his reputation.



He detailed his working experience with Dr. Randy Abbey, begging that he would under no circumstance allow his show to be used for a hatchet job.



“This is a heartfelt statement from me. I have known you for a long time so this is from a good place. Last Friday, I had a conversation with Abena Korkor on this platform and there were a number of things that I wasn’t impressed with. Anyone who watched that interview would have noticed that I wasn’t comfortable with some of the statements she made. All I want to say to Dr. Randy Abbey is that I’m sorry big time. I take the blame for the comments because if I had not invited Abena Korkor to my show, those things wouldn’t have happened.

Fiifi Pratt went on to explain the rationale behind the invitation to Abena Korkor on his Kingdom FM show.



He explained that Abena Korkor came on the show to have conversations about her new book and that a chunk of the interview focused on Korkor’s life which includes her battle with drugs, and mental health, among others.



“I didn’t invite Abena Korkor here to discuss Randy Abbey or whatever hotel she mentioned. Abena Korkor came because she wanted us to talk about her new book. The conversation centered around her life but it was a comment from Facebook that brought about all of this. Someone asked in the comment section about her and Randy Abbey and it brought about all these issues.



“Abena started by praising Randy Abbey my brother so I thought it wise to allow her to continue because she was saying that Dr. Randy Abbey was her mentor and even given her money to go to law school. It was until she made those comments that brought about those issues.



“Once again, I want to apologize to Randy Abbey and that he should not see what happened to be an agenda. I’m not an agenda presenter and it makes no sense for me to dedicate my two or three-hour program to pursue an agenda,” he said.





