I’m still adapting to my new environment – Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus

Click for Market Deals →
Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus has said he is still learning and adapting to new environment two months after joining Ajax.
Kudus completed a record 9 million euro move to the Dutch champions in July and has impressed in all pre-season games he has featured in so far.
He scored his first goal in third appearance against Eintracht Frankfurt last month.
"I am still learning and I am adapting to the new environment. There is still plenty to learn for me Kudus,” says on Ajax’s Instagram channel.
When asked about his idol, Kudus points out a fellow countryman and Black Stars captain Dede Andre Ayew.
"I have a number, but then I say André Ayew. He plays for Swansea and is also international. I look up to him", said Kudus, who also describes himself. "I see myself as a lion. I'm hungry, a fighter. And strong."
Sunday mood with @KudusMohammedGH! ????— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) September 6, 2020
About winning the CL or World Cup, his example @AyewAndre, favorite superhero @SpiderMan & more! Real Talk ?
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Horoya AC cut ties with Ghanaian defender Hudu Yakubu
- Michael Sarpong nets debut goal to rescue Young Africans SC from opening day defeat
- Salary in Guinea is better compared to GPL - Amos Frimpong
- Winger Edwin Gyasi impresses in Samsunspor preseason win against Giresunspor
- John Antwi becomes first foreign player to score 100 goals in Egyptian football
- Read all related articles