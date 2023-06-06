I'm still very young - Asamoah Gyan rules out imminent retirement

Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars skipper says he is still young and not certain whether to bid farewell to football or keep playing.

Gyan, 37, says the decision to stop playing does not come with ease because he loves the game and he is yet to make a decision on his future.



According to Gyan, it is unfair on the side of some Ghanaians to call for the early retirement of footballers who are supposedly old.



“If you love doing something it’s difficult to stop so I’m still behind the scenes contemplating on either continuing to play or ending it,” Gyan told Asempa FM, as quoted by 3news. I still feel young but Ghanaians always want to see you quit when you stay long in the game. It is for this reason that certain players like Richard Kingson and co retired unwillingly and that is what really costs us.”



He added: “That is when you see people missing the quality in you and wish you were still in the team. Meanwhile, you were least appreciated when you were active. But I am not really moved because people tend to override your popularity to make a name with such comments.”



He last played for the Black Stars in 2019, having made his debut in 2003 at age 17 against Somalia on 19 November 2003 in a 2006 World Cup qualifier.

Gyan went on to feature in seven AFCONs and three FIFA World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014, making him the African top scorer in the history of the World Cup with six goals.



He remains Ghana’s top scorer at the national level with 51 goals after spending 16 years with the Black Stars of Ghana.



However, Gyan kicked off the third edition of his Baby Jet U-16 football championship on Tuesday June 6 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



LSN/KPE