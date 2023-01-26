I'm still waiting for GFA's response to my application - Kwasi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah

Former Ghana international, James Kwasi Appiah has said that he is yet to get a response from the Ghana Football Association 9GFA) after applying for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

The role became vacant on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022, after Otto Addo resigned following Ghana's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to Kwasi Appiah, he sent his application and CV for the job after the GFA confirmed that no Ghanaian coach has applied for the job.



He said in an interview that he has yet to get a response from the GFA since he applied for the job, adding that he was keeping his fingers crossed.

“Yes, I have applied for the vacant role but I am still waiting to hear back from the Ghana FA. I don’t want to be doing interviews about the job application until I get a response. As we speak, I haven’t heard anything from them (the GFA),” Appiah said as quoted by CitiSports.



James Kwasi Appiah, a former captain of the team, has had two stints with the Black Stars (2012-2014 and 2017-2020) and was the first black coach to qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014.