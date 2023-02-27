I'm sure he was drunk - Coach Opeele slams government spokesperson over Ofori-Atta comment

Coach Isaac Opeele Boateng

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng has stung the government spokesperson on governance and security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah for his description of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta as Ghana’s best minister of finance since independence.

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah is said to have slapped the tag on Ofori-Atta as he views him as the Finance Minister with the most superior knowledge and expertise since 1957.



He boasted that evidence abounds to support his claim and that across the continent, Ken Ofori-Atta is greatly admired for his intelligence.



“Ken Ofori-Atta is the best finance minister ever, in Ghana, we study to progress and when I say we study to progress, I’m not talking about academics.



“I’m talking about empiricism and research…when you sit around the table and discuss issues with financial experts in the world, you will realize that even finance ministers on this continent hold him (Ofori Atta) in high esteem.



“Now I have heard various calls that president Akufo-Addo should dismiss Ken Ofori-Atta.



“I said this and I have to say this again and I will continue to say that the best finance minister for the republic of Ghana since 1957 is the Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, I have said it.

“…undoubtedly, the minister of finance, ever since he was vetted into the office in 2017, I have found Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, as one of the best finance ministers that Ghana has ever had…posterity will testify about it,” he said.



But in a Twitter reaction, Coach Opeele reckons, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah might not have been in the right frame of mind.



Coach Opeele Boateng tweeted “I'm sure the spokesperson was DRUNK” in reaction to a story about the comment of Palgrave Boakye-Danquah.



Last year, some NPP parliamentarians demanded that Mr Ofori-Atta be sacked.



The MPs, numbering about 80, held a press conference to impress on the President to relieve his cousin of the responsibility of managing the national purse or risk losing their support for government business going forward.



