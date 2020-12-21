I’m the best goalkeeper in the world - Razak Abalora

Asante Kotoko’s Razak Abalora has claimed that he is the best goalkeeper in the world following his outstanding performance in his side’s clash against Dreams FC.
The Porcupine Warriors inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the Still Believe lads in matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League at the Theater of Dreams, Dawu on Sunday.
Abalora, who marked the post for the first time for the Kumasi-based club proved to be the saviour for the club after making about three crucial saves.
Reacting to his performance after the game, he said, “I believe in myself and I know I am the best in the world.”
“If the chance has been given to me I have to show the fans and the family of Kotoko what I can do. So I am very happy to win the game for the club,” he said.
The Black Stars goalkeeper is expected to play a key role in Asante Kotoko CAF Champions League clash against Sudanese side Al Hilal on Wednesday.
