I'm the man who takes teams out of relegation - Zito after victory over Aduana Stars

Dreams Coach Karim Zito

Head Coach of Dreams Football Club, Abdul Karim Zito has hailed his tactical brilliance after his side handed Aduana Stars a 1-0 defeat at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Week 32 of the betPawa Premier League on Saturday, May 27.

Ali Huzaif’s 60th minute strike was enough to deepen the woes of Aduana Stars who are yet to pick a single win in their last four games, marking their first defeat at home in the 2022/23 season.



However, their hopes of clinching their third Premier League title has been crushed as they now sit on the league log with four points behind leaders, Medeama SC, with two games left to wrap up the campaign.



Expressing his joy after the narrow victory, Zito said he mapped out a strategy to outclass Aduana Stars when they lost 3-0 to Accra Lions last weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.



"I watched them (Aduana) against Accra Lions and I saw the deficiencies in them. So that was even my training session for that day. So, I told my boys, let's go in as early as possible to get what we wanted," Zito told StarTimes.

He continued that, "I know many of you journalists cast Dreams FC off forgetting that I'm the man, I'm the person who goes to take people out of relegation and my team is going to relegation and you say I will go. No, no. I told you, no.



"...I told you don't joke with Zito," he added.



With the victory, Dreams now sit 10th on the league table with 44 points as they host Great Olympics at home in their next fixture before rounding up the season with an away fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium to face Asante Kotoko.



