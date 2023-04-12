I’m the most experienced young coach in Ghana – Ignatius Osei-Fosu

King Faisal Football Club head coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu

New King Faisal Football Club head coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu has bragged that he is the most experienced young coach in Ghana.

He insists that he has done well for himself and that he is why he was in the trends when he landed the new job.



"King Faisal takes Ignatius, three hours to a game and that becomes the talking point more than the game itself. Everybody talking about Ignatius means that I've already made a name for myself in Ghana football. If not for anything, I'm the most experienced young coach," coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu told 3Sports in an interview.

Meanwhile, the new King Faisal coach says he believes the team can still win the Ghana Premier League. He is of the view that although it will be difficult, anything is impossible.



"With all things being equal mathematically we can also win the league. Mathematically I think every team is relegation bound with the exception of Aduana,” coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu added.