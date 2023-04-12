0
Menu
Sports

I’m the most experienced young coach in Ghana – Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Techiman Eleven Wonders Coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu King Faisal Football Club head coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

New King Faisal Football Club head coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu has bragged that he is the most experienced young coach in Ghana.

He insists that he has done well for himself and that he is why he was in the trends when he landed the new job.

"King Faisal takes Ignatius, three hours to a game and that becomes the talking point more than the game itself. Everybody talking about Ignatius means that I've already made a name for myself in Ghana football. If not for anything, I'm the most experienced young coach," coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu told 3Sports in an interview.

Meanwhile, the new King Faisal coach says he believes the team can still win the Ghana Premier League. He is of the view that although it will be difficult, anything is impossible.

"With all things being equal mathematically we can also win the league. Mathematically I think every team is relegation bound with the exception of Aduana,” coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu added.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Related Articles: