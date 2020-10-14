I’m the right man for Black Stars job - C.K. Akonnor

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has insisted that he is the best man for the Black Stars coaching job.

Akonnor was given a baptism of fire on his debut game as head coach of the Black Stars following a 3-0 defeat against Mali in a friendly match last Friday.



The 46-year-old came under the magnifying glass but has indicated that he is the right man for the position.



“I was a bit worried because I did not expect that results,” the former Dreams FC boss told Adom TV.



“This is my first game as the Black Stars coach and it did not go as I was expecting it but all is not lost. We will sit down and analyse the game and see where we fell short but I don’t think judging me with just a game will be fair.

“I have worked at the highest level and I am the right person for the Black Stars coaching job because I believe in myself and in my qualities as a coach.



“I will make sure this will not happen again moving forward,” he added.



Akonnor and his team recovered to heap 5-1 defeat on Qatar in their second friendly match on Monday.