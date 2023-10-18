I'm the right man for the job - Chris Hughton touts competence despite 4-0 USA defeat

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Despite conceding six goals in two matches and having his team accused of playing without a structure and plan, Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton maintains that he possesses the competence and experience to turn around the fortunes of the team.

The savviness of Chris Hughton as coach of the Black Stars has become topical after yet another poor display in their friendly game against the United States of America which saw the Black Stars concede four goals within 45 minutes.



Reacting to the performance in his post-match presser, Chris Hughton maintained that he is the ideal man to lead the team and pleaded for time to rewrite the wrongs that have plagued his reign as Black Stars coach.



“If you ask me if I feel like I’m the right person for this job, the answer is yes,” Hughton said when quizzed during the press conference.



The Black Stars suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the United States of America at the GEODISS Park on Wednesday, 18 October 2023.



The rout started with Giovanni Reyna’s strike on the 10th-minute mark after a poor clearance by the Black Stars.



Nine minutes later Christian Pulisic made it two from the penalty spot before Folarin Balogun struck a third on the 22nd-minute mark. It meant the Americans had hit three goals in 12 minutes.

The final goal came three minutes from the break through an indirect freekick converted by Giovanni Reyna for his second goal on the night.



The result means Chris Hughton’s side has conceded six goals in less than a week after an earlier 2-0 defeat to Mexico in Charlotte.



