I’m very disappointed and worried - Annor Walker reacts to Aduana Stars defeat

Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker has expressed his disappointment following his side’s 2-3 defeat against Aduana Stars.

The wonder club threw away a two-goal lead to and suffered a shocking defeat at the Accra Sports Thursday.



A late strike from Sam Adams secured a hard-fought win for the Ogya Boys.



Speaking to the media after the game, a disappointed Walker expressed his disgust with his side’s second-half performance.

“Seriously, I’m really disappointed. I can’t take a 2-0 lead and just allow them to equalized and go down. I’m very disappointed and very worried.



“Seriously when we went to the break, I told them to continue with the tempo. They lost concentration and relax. Aduana Stars who were angry took over the game and beat us”



Great Olympics will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Obuasi to face Ashantigold on Sunday.