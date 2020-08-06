Sports News

I’m working harder to be number one - Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has said he’s training and working harder to be back as the number one first-choice goalkeeper for Ghana Premier League (GPL) side.

Annan, who was once the favorite number one goalie was relegated to a substitute goalie by Coach Maxwell Konadu but the player said he is not perturbed and would continue to work harder to be the number one and achieve success with the club.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports on Tuesday, Annan said he is training and working harder to reclaim the first spot adding that, his target since he joined the ‘Porcupine Warriors’ is to win all trophies available.



“When you are playing for a big club each and every season, your target is to win all trophies on board so for me, I want to win every trophy that is available in the season,” he said.



The Black Stars goalie added that his target had not changed because Kotoko would be playing in the CAF Champions League next season.

“This has been my dream with the club that one day, I would win the Champions League with the club so it is still a target and I will work towards it as long as I with the club,” he mentioned.



The captain of the side stated that his club has what it takes to win the Champions League and that it is all about the team believing in themselves to make it happen.



He explained that “Kotoko is a big club and the history behind it is very huge so it’s all about the team coming together because Kotoko is a family and I believe we can do it.”

