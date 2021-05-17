‘I’m worried’ about our relegation - Legon Cities coach Bashiru Hayford

Legon Cities coach, Bashiru Hayford

Embattled Legon Cities coach Bashiru Hayford has come under intense pressure following the team’s defeat to WAFA on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.

The Royals suffered a 1-0 away defeat to the academy lads on matchday 25 at Sogakope, courtesy of Justus Torsutse’s goal.



Legon Cities with a lot of marquee signings in the team have dropped to the relegation zone after the defeat.



Coach Bashiru Hayford admitted he is a worried man after the team’s defeat to WAFA.



“I worry about where we are lying on the table. My headache is how we must come up, that is my worry. But in the game and other things, I wasn’t worried so that is why I make sure we lift ourselves from the bottom of the league.”



“I’m saying that we can do better in coming up. So if it is 13th, 14th or 15th it is not our place. Anybody hearing Legon Cities, you expect us within the second, third or fourth place. That is why I am saying that I’m worried but not worried about the result.”

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan since joining Legon Cities has failed to make an impact at the club. His persistent injury woes have robbed him of playtime this season.



Gyan has played six matches and accumulated 103 minutes on the pitch without a goal or assist for the club. The worst stats in his professional career as a striker.



Legon Cities will now have to target winning at least six games to be guaranteed a place in the league next season.



Bashiru Hayford is likely to face the exit should he lose any game in the remaining matches.