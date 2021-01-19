I'm yet to know the identity of Ghana football - GFA Technical Director

GFA Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert

The Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Bernhard Lippert has said that he is yet to identify the identity of Ghana football after assuming office three months ago.

The 56-year-old German was appointed by the Ghana Football Association as a replacement for Francis Oti Akenteng whose mandate had expired.



The former coach of Eintracht Frankfurt was given a two-year mandate by the Kurt Okraku administration to direct Ghana football technically.



However, according to the man who attributed Ghana's inability to qualify for the African U-17 Championship to lack of quality strikers, it will take time before he can implement his philosophies as he is yet to identify the country's football DNA.

"I told you before that I have to make an assessment first and find out an identity because I don't know the identity of your country. When I find out, I will see but for sure, we need some changes," he told Accra-based Asempa FM in an interview.



"We can't keep playing like this but the identity will not come in the next three months or the next year," he concluded.