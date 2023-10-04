I’m yet to sign – Kwasi Appiah reacts to Sudan rumors

James Kwasi Appiah

A member of Asante Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) James Kwasi Appiah has hinted at the possibility of not being the head coach of the Sudanese national team after he disclosed that he is yet to sign the deal.

In September 2023, it was reported the Sudanese Football Association has appointed former Ghana gaffer James Kwasi Appiah as the country's new head coach on a three-year deal.



Prior to this, Kwasi Appiah was announced together with three others by Life Patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on a four-member committee to run the affairs of Asante Kotoko.



However, the 63-year-old tactician is also contesting for a spot on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association which is slated for Thursday, October 5 in Tamale.



According to Kwasi Appiah, he is keen on his role with Kotoko as well as the election to be an Executive Council Member.



“I’m yet to sign the Sudan deal and it may even be that I will not go. That’s why I’m focused on the Kotoko job and EXCO election to become a council member”, he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.



Appiah built a solid reputation in the North African country when he managed Al Khartoum between 2014 and 2017.

At Al Khartoum, he led the club to qualify for the CAF Confederations Cup and to also attain its highest point tally ever after garnering 65 points in his second season.



LSN/KPE