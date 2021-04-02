I made Hearts of Oak win the champions league - Eben Dida

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Eben Armah Dida

Former Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Eben Armah Dida, has claimed he was the reason why the Phobians clinched their maiden Africa inter-club competition title.

The Phobians became a force to reckon with in the 2000s and subsequently won the CAF Champions League title.



However, according to Eben Dida, his numerous efforts won the club the trophy.



In an interview with Television CK, he said, “Hearts won the champions league because of me. Looking at how I related with everyone on and off the pitch, we were able to conquer Africa”

“The players and management respected me; I restricted players from indulging themselves in things that will bring bad luck to the team”



“I encouraged them and gave them reasons why they should desist from that act so luck and favour will be upon u. And truly that made us win the Champions league in 2000”



“I did all the dirty works for the club to win the champions league though I wasn’t the one who kept the post during the final. I kept the post in all the matches we played in the league likewise the qualifiers in Africa before Sammy Adjei took over from me”.