I made Richard Commey who he is now - Coach Carl Lokko

Coach Carl Lokko with Richard Commey

Revered Ghanaian boxing coach, Carl Lokko has touted himself as being the one to have made Richard Commey who he is.

Carl Lokko discovered Richard Commey at the age of 13 as a karate kid and trained him to become a professional boxer.



The boxer was under the tutelage of Coach Carl Lokko at the Bronx Boxing Gym in Accra until he decided to switch camp to abroad to train with Andre Rozier.



Although the decision to part ways brought bad blood between the former World Champion and his coach, Carl Lokko maintains that he harbors no form of regret against his protégé.



“I’m very happy, I don’t regret working with Richard Commey. I will still use him to teach and guide those I’m training...” Carl Lokko said on the Nabil Show.

He added, “I don’t regret training Richard Commey and you cannot take his name out of what I have made either globally or in Ghana and he himself cannot take it out.”



Despite spending a chunk of his life training and travelling the world with the boxer, Carl Lokko affirms that both of them could have achieved more together.



“Although, I don’t regret training Richard Commey, I have to say I regret that we did not get to the level I was expecting to bring out to show Ghanaians and the world.”



Richard Commey shot to fame in 2019 after he defeated Isa Chaniev to win the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Lightweight title in the UK.