I miss Hearts of Oak, I pray they succeed - Samuel Boadu

Former Accra Hearts of Oak manager, Samuel Boadu has said that he misses the club and wishes to see them flourish.

The Phobians axed Samuel Boadu after a slow start to the 2022/2023 season, bringing an end to his two-year stay at the club.



“I have really missed Accra Hearts of Oak team and Ghana football. I pray that everything will be successful for Accra Hearts of Oak. I have really missed All Accra Hearts of Oak supporters. I will always admire them always,” Samuel Boadu told Original FM.



Boadu, who is currently unattached said he will return to coaching "very soon".



“I will be back to club football very soon many good things are coming in this new year.



Samuel Boadu won five trophies during his time at Hearts of Oak including ending the club's 11-year league trophy drought and a back-to-back FA Cup triumph.



