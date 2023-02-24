1
Menu
Sports

I miss Hearts of Oak, I pray they succeed - Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu Wins 5 Trophies At Hearts Of Oak.png Samuel Boadu

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak manager, Samuel Boadu has said that he misses the club and wishes to see them flourish.

The Phobians axed Samuel Boadu after a slow start to the 2022/2023 season, bringing an end to his two-year stay at the club.

“I have really missed Accra Hearts of Oak team and Ghana football. I pray that everything will be successful for Accra Hearts of Oak. I have really missed All Accra Hearts of Oak supporters. I will always admire them always,” Samuel Boadu told Original FM.

Boadu, who is currently unattached said he will return to coaching "very soon".

“I will be back to club football very soon many good things are coming in this new year.

Samuel Boadu won five trophies during his time at Hearts of Oak including ending the club's 11-year league trophy drought and a back-to-back FA Cup triumph.

Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below









EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Related Articles: