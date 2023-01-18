'I miss him everyday'- Asamoah Gyan opens up on relationship with disappeared musician Castro

A photo of Asamoah Gyan and Castro

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan insists he feels the presence of his lost friend Castro de Destroyer eight years after the musician's disappearance.

Castro drowned in a jet ski accident at the Ada Estuary on July 6, 2014, while holidaying with the ex-Sunderland forward.



Gyan and Castro were close friends and composed a couple of songs together but Castro has not been seen since he drowned in the Ada river.



"I met Castro in Italy. He came there with KK Fosu for a show in Udine and while performing, he spotted me in the crowd and invited me on the stage to dance," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV as he narrates how he met the singer.

"So it was at that time that we clicked and this was in 2005. After the show, I took their numbers and when they arrived in Ghana, Castro called me to inform me they are back in the country."



"I asked him to perform some freestyle, so as he was performing, I was harmonising, and at the moment he new I had some music talent. We went to the studio and made the hit record African Girls."



"I miss him every day but I just don't show the emotions. I always feel his presence around me," he added.