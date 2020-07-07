Sports News

I miss scoring goals - Kwadwo Asamoah

Black Stars player Kwadwo Asamoah has revealed that he misses scoring goals with Inter Milan.

Asamoah 31, has been struggling with injuries in the Serie A.



However, his recurring injuries have contributed to him missing most part of the league campaign this season.



But Asamoah is back training with his team and is ready to help his team.

He said his goal drought has been a headache although he is not eyeing any individual laurels.



“I miss scoring, that is I don’t think about it when I play because my goal is to help the team win the games, but I can’t wait to find again the joy it gives you to mark. It would be a discharge of energy and trust “, he told Matchdayprogramme.inter.it



Kwadwo Asamoah was an integral member of the Black Stars team who featured in the quarter finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.