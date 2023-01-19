0
I miss what we did - Messi reflects on World Cup triumph

Messi Vows To Continue With Argentina After Winning 2022 FIFA World Cup Lionel Messi

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: goal.com

Lionel Messi reminisced about the fun he had with Argentina during the World Cup in an Instagram post shared one month after their triumph in Qatar.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 35-year-old said the performances on the pitch in Qatar were just part of the pleasant experience - and suggested he joined in with his team-mates in their mischievous antics throughout the tournament, all in good fun.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Obviously, being champions makes everything more beautiful, but what a beautiful month I had, how many beautiful memories I have and miss," Messi wrote on Instagram. "I miss my team-mates, the day to day with them, the mates, the talks, training sessions, the bullsh*t we did.

"What a beautiful madness we lived during all that time we ended up lifting the cup we all wanted so much."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's sights are now set on bringing a Champions League crown to Paris Saint-Germain, and he'll team up with World Cup final opponent Kylian Mbappe to try and make that happen.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG are in Saudi Arabia for a friendly against a Cristiano Ronaldo-captained Saudi Pro League All-Star XI.

