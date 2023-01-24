I missed Dreams FC clash due to illness – Hearts midfielder Linda Mtange

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Linda Mtange

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Linda Mtange has disclosed that he could not feature in the clash against Dreams FC over the weekend because he was not feeling well.

After missing the MTN FA Cup Round 32 tie, there has been an allegation that it was because of some unpaid signing-on fee and salary.



Speaking to Akoma FM on the matter, the midfielder from DR. Congo said the claims are all false.



According to him, he only missed the Dreams FC match because of sickness.



“I didn't play our game with Dreams because I was not feeling well but the news going round that Hearts owe me some unpaid signing-on fees and salaries and that is why I did not play on Sunday are all false.

“There is no problem between myself, the playing body, management, and the coach. Hearts are taking good care of me, they provide me with everything I need and I'm enjoying my stay in Ghana with the club,” Linda Mtange said.



The talented midfielder added, “I was even surprised by the publication, there is no truth in that report, it is fake. The truth is that there is no problem.



“I only missed the game because I was sick and that is all.”



The midfielder is keen on making a full recovery to return to action for Hearts of Oak next weekend in the Ghana Premier League when the Phobians take on Medeama SC.