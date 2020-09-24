I monitored, alerted Dujkovic about Agogo – Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Renowned Ghanaian sports journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has hinted that he recommended Agogo to former coach Dujkovic of Black Stars for the World Cup Finals in June 2006.

Speaking in an interview on ‘Beyond The Pitch’ on GTV Sports Plus last Wednesday, the former BBC reporter who has been monitoring the progress of Ghanaian footballers all over the world said he monitored the former Black Stars player while he was playing for Nottingham Forest. According to him Agogo was playing very well and had all the characteristics and physic as a good striker so he quickly alerted Dujkovic about him.



“I started monitoring him when I was at the BBC. We have a program that monitors African players so when they score; we get to know about it. Agogo was with Nottingham Forest at that time and he was doing very well. He had all the characteristics and physic of a good striker and I just alerted Dujkovic directly about him.



He added that, Agogo left a legacy and brought some touch of refreshing to the Black Stars team and his name became a household name in the country as his charisma and physic attracted more female supporters for the national team.

“He loves people and love having fun. We all saw his legacy his impact to the national team. He was the ladies’ man and brought a certain touch of refreshing to the Black Stars Team.



He became very popular because of his charisma which attracted more ladies to support the national team”.

