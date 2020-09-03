Sports News

I moved from my home due to threats on my life – Naa Odofoley Nortey

Naa Odofoley Nortey, a member of the Normalization Committee has revealed that she had to temporarily relocate from her home due to threats on her life.

Naa Odofoley in an interview with Angel FM revealed that days before the GFA elections in October 2019, she decided to move away from her home as the threats were getting more ‘ridiculous’.



The threats, she says were extended to her parents who were at some point worried for their lives. The lawyer says she moved to an apartment owned by a client of hers as a preventive measure.



She described the threats as ‘surprising and appalling’ and wondered why people would go to such extents for a ‘mere’ GFA elections.



Odofoley noted that despite the warnings on her life, she was never intimidated or cowed.



She is confident that she could have resisted any attack on her life had the faceless people behind the threatening messages made any attempts on her life.



“Unfortunately, I heard those messages and it was appalling. I am capable of fighting my own battles. I have ways of dealing with such people. Spiritually, I’m a Catholic so I could have fought that as well. I heard those shameless threats but I ignored them”.

“During the election time, I had to move into a client’s apartment at Cantonment. The threats were getting ridiculous so I had to move. We can agree to disagree but not threats”, she said.



Odofoley was part of a four-member committee that administered the FA from September 2018 to October 2019.



The committee was subjected to criticism from some football persons who were unhappy with their work.



The Kofi Amoah-led committee exited the scene after successfully handing over to Kurt Okraku who won the FA elections in October.





