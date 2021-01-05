I nearly quit football last year- David Accam

Ghana international David Accam

Ghana and Nashville SC forward, David Accam has said that he considered quitting football after a difficult spell in the last two years.

According to David Accam, the last 24 months have been the most difficult period in his life after struggles on and off the pitch.



Accam's house in Nashville was destroyed last year after a tornado swept through where he stayed. A few months earlier he had lost his Dad through cancer.



Within that same time, the 30-year-old had to move from Philadelphia Union to Columbus Crew before settling at Nasville.



“It’s been difficult; one of the most difficult periods of my life. I had never experienced anything like this before," he told City sports.

“Everyone wants to live a good life but we have to be prepared for obstacles too."



“In the last two years, I have thought about quitting the game and returning home to stay with my family because of everything going on, but I also realize I’m a breadwinner with a lot of people relying on me so I had to keep going."



“I’ve learned a lot in the last two years; how to be resilient, how to stay strong in the face of everything, and here I am, surrounded by my family and friends and I’m just happy to be alive,” he concluded.



David Accam's best period in the MLS came during his days with the Chicago Fire.