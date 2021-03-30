I need a good season to return to Chelsea - Baba Rahman

Defender, Abdul Rahman Baba

Abdul Baba Rahman has detailed what he needs to do get his long-awaited breakthrough at Chelsea.

The full-back still harbours dreams of becoming a Blues regular despite not playing for them for over two years.



The Ghana international joined the Stamford Bridge outfit from Augsberg for £21.7m in August 2015 but has made just 23 appearances in six-years.



After limited appearances in his first season, he has had to spend every subsequent term out on loan.

He has been shipped out on loan on five occasions, including two spells at German side Schalke, one at French outfit Reims, Real Mallorca in Spain and lately PAOK in Greece.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with FootballMadeInGhana, the Black Stars defender said he understands the reason for his limited chances at the English club and knows what exactly needs to be done to become a first-team regular.



“First of all since I left Chelsea, I went to Schalke and I was doing very good in the first six months and I got injured at the 2017 AFCON in Gabon while on duty with Ghana. That took me out for over a year and a half. Since then I haven’t really had a good season so until I have like a good season it’s not logical that I have to come back to the top once again. Because you have to find yourself and fitness before you get back to that level.”