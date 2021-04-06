I need more matches to prove myself with the Black Stars – Kwame Poku

Former Asante Kotoko forward Kwame Poku is hoping to get more Black Stars opportunities to prove himself with the team.
Kwame Poku, who joined USM Algiers recently received his maiden Ghana call-up under Charles Akonnor for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe last month.
He subsequently made his debut against South Africa at the FNB stadium when Ghana shared the spoils with the Bafana Bafana but he was not at his best and was substituted before the second half.
A session of Ghanaians blamed Charles Akonnor for his inability to deliver as he was played out of position.
“I wasn’t really satisfied with my performance at the Black Stars but the important thing is we qualified.”
“But I will be surprised if I don’t get invited again because I need more games to prove myself,” he told Spice FM.
