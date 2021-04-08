I need more time to prove myself at the Black Stars - Kwame Opoku

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku says he was not satisfied with his output for the Black Stars during the last qualifiers.

Kwame Opoku was handed a call up to the Black Stars following his outstanding form for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.



The former Nkoranza Warriors striker was handed a start against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa but failed to glitter and was hooked after half time.



He did not feature in Ghana's game against Sao Tome and Principe and says he hopes for more opportunities despite his poor form against South Africa.

“I wasn’t really satisfied with my performance at the Black Stars but the important thing is we qualified”



“But I will be surprised if I don’t get invited again because I need more games to prove myself” he told Spice FM.



